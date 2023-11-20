© 2023 NPR Illinois
The head of the union at Thomson federal prison critical of NPR article | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST
DSI
/
https://www.downtownspringfield.org/about-downtown-springfield/
  • The head of the union at Thomson federal prison critical of NPR article
  • TSA gives tips for Thanksgiving travel
  • The USDA finalizes standards for livestock production
  • Bradley University's Senate takes a no confidence vote in the leadership of the president and provost
  • A new report shows the number of newspaper journalists in Illinois has dropped by 85% since 2005
  • The Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments regarding a law forbidding sex offenders from living too close to some locations
  • Monarch butterfly license plates will finally be created in Illinois
  • DSI Executive Director Kayla Graven is leaving her post, DSI Board President Tony Schuering details how the search will go for her replacement
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition.
