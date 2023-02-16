© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Governor Pritzker proposes universal preschool and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker's State of the State focuses on education including universal preschool
  • Republicans concerned the budget will lead to a tax increase
  • Advance Illinois applauds the governor's proposals says the investment in education may still fall short in education funding adequacy
  • Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy resigns
  • A 16-year-old girl found guilty of a fatal stabbing at Lanphier High School in 2021
  • Chicago Bears close on former Arlington Racecourse land
  • DSI Executive Director Kayla Graven and Houseal Lavigne's Nikolas Davis discuss the planning process for Springfield's Downtown and Mid-Medical District Master Plan
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
