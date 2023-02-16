Governor Pritzker proposes universal preschool and more top stories | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker's State of the State focuses on education including universal preschool
- Republicans concerned the budget will lead to a tax increase
- Advance Illinois applauds the governor's proposals says the investment in education may still fall short in education funding adequacy
- Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy resigns
- A 16-year-old girl found guilty of a fatal stabbing at Lanphier High School in 2021
- Chicago Bears close on former Arlington Racecourse land
- DSI Executive Director Kayla Graven and Houseal Lavigne's Nikolas Davis discuss the planning process for Springfield's Downtown and Mid-Medical District Master Plan