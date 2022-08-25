Biden student loan forgiveness likely won't have a big impact on the economy and reaction to that plan |First Listen
- Biden student loan forgiveness likely won't have a big impact on the economy
- Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller calls Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness "irresponsible"
- Republican U.S. Senate nominee Kathy Salvi says she's concerned with the direction of our country and the lack of support for farmers
- Governor Pritzker giving more money to Democrats for this fall's election
- Registered voters can register for permanent vote-by-mail ballots
- Kayla Graven, Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc. (DSI) discusses the first steps for a master plan for downtown Springfield and the Medical District.