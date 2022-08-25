© 2022 NPR Illinois
Biden student loan forgiveness likely won't have a big impact on the economy and reaction to that plan |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 25, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
Borrower thinking about student loans.
Hanna Barczyk for NPR
  • Biden student loan forgiveness likely won't have a big impact on the economy
  • Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller calls Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness "irresponsible"
  • Republican U.S. Senate nominee Kathy Salvi says she's concerned with the direction of our country and the lack of support for farmers
  • Governor Pritzker giving more money to Democrats for this fall's election
  • Registered voters can register for permanent vote-by-mail ballots
  • Kayla Graven, Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc. (DSI) discusses the first steps for a master plan for downtown Springfield and the Medical District.

First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
