Illinois' Supreme Court balance could change this fall and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois' Supreme Court balance could change this fall
  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey refusing to answer questions about the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol
  • Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth continues to call for stricter gun control
  • State Fairs hope to bounce back this year after being impacted by the pandemic
  • Google is purchasing the Thompson Center
  • Assistant Director Betsy O'Brien gives us a preview of Matilda which opens at the Muni Friday

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
