Sheriffs suing the state over the transfer of inmates and more top stories |First Listen
- Sheriffs push back over executive order delaying inmate transfers to DHS
- 94 out of 102 of Illinois' counties at the high to medium level for COVID 19
- You have more time to renew your drivers license in Illinois
- Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he hopes the Department of Justice moves forward with a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riots
- llinois lawmakers held a hearing last week to discuss private Medicaid health insurers and their delayed payments
- Local farmers may find their prices even more competitive with the supermarket thanks to shipping costs
- Continued hope for a demand for copi, the fish formerly known as Asian Carp
- Research of wildlife could help identify human pandemics before they happen