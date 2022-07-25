© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Sheriffs suing the state over the transfer of inmates and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sheriffs push back over executive order delaying inmate transfers to DHS
  • 94 out of 102 of Illinois' counties at the high to medium level for COVID 19
  • You have more time to renew your drivers license in Illinois
  • Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he hopes the Department of Justice moves forward with a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riots
  • llinois lawmakers held a hearing last week to discuss private Medicaid health insurers and their delayed payments
  • Local farmers may find their prices even more competitive with the supermarket thanks to shipping costs
  • Continued hope for a demand for copi, the fish formerly known as Asian Carp
  • Research of wildlife could help identify human pandemics before they happen

