© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New poll shows Trump is still a force with Illinois Republicans and excessive heat continues | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump spoke to NPR's Steve Inskeep on Tuesday.
Sean Rayford
/
Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump spoke to NPR's Steve Inskeep on Tuesday.

New poll shows Trump is still a force with Illinois Republicans, Governor Pritzker disputes accusation he is meddling in the GOP Primary and excessive heat continues

New poll shows Trump is still a force with Illinois Republicans
Governor Pritzker disputes accusation he is meddling in the GOP Primary
A southern Illinois man among suspected white supremacists arrested in Idaho
Illinois health officials identify a likely third case of monkeypox
Excessive heat continues, cooling centers identified

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories