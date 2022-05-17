© 2022 NPR Illinois
Investing in reproductive healthcare and Abbott Labs working to put baby formula back on shelves | First News

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Illinois investing in reproductive healthcare and family planning services and putting baby formula back on the shelves

  • Illinois spending millions to shore up reproductive healthcare and family services
  • Abbott Laboratories expects to return its baby formula to store shelves in six to eight weeks
  • The Illinois Symphony Orchestra's music director is leaving for a new opportunity
  • A Former Springfield City Treasurer has died
  • Springfield Public Works hopes to 'Fill a Truck' for the St. John's Breadline
  • Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Scott Dahl talks about Route 66 grant
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
