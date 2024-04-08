Charlene Vollmer: This was where you can get the current news that's up-to-date and accurate
Donor Charlene Vollmer first tuned into NPR Illinois during Hurricane Katrina. Since then she makes sure she listens to 91.9 WUIS to make sure she gets the accurate, up-to-date news she needs.
Donor Charlene Vollmer first tuned into NPR Illinois during Hurricane Katrina. Since then she makes sure she listens to 91.9 WUIS to make sure she gets the accurate, up-to-date news she needs. Become a donor like Charlene by visiting nprillinois.org/donate.