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East Peoria woman arrested in McLean County overdose death

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:44 PM CDT
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WGLT
/
Staff

An East Peoria woman has been arrested in connection with a drug overdose death in LeRoy.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. Marshals arrested Mary Hammel, 40, in Tazewell County on Tuesday on a preliminary charge of drug-induced homicide.

Sheriff Matt Lane said the department’s narcotics investigative unit assisted in the investigation which began on Sept. 30 after a death which occurred in the 200 block of West Cherry Street.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died and have said they are not providing additional comment.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office determine the death was due to a drug overdose.
Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock