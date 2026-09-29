British Airways to offer daily flights from St. Louis to London next summer

Travelers flying between St. Louis and London will have more opportunities to make the trip next summer, when British Airways will expand its seasonal nonstop service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and London Heathrow Airport.

The airline will fly daily for more than four months of summer 2027. The expanded schedule will add more than 35,000 seats between the two cities.

British Airways will begin the 2027 season on March 28 with five flights a week. Daily service will then run from April 19 through June 28 and again from Sept. 6 through Oct. 30. Five weekly flights will operate during the rest of the seasonal schedule.

"British Airways' decision to increase service just months after the route launched is an important sign of the momentum behind this connection and the opportunity ahead for the St. Louis region," Brad Dean, president and CEO of Explore St. Louis, said in a statement. "International visitors are especially valuable to a destination because they tend to stay longer and spend more. That means this new daily flight has an impact that extends well beyond the airport, supporting our hotels, restaurants, attractions, retailers and cultural institutions."

British Airways launched the St. Louis-London route on April 19 with four flights per week. The route restored nonstop service between the cities for the first time since American Airlines discontinued its route more than two decades ago.

The summer 2027 flights are available for booking now at ba.com .

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