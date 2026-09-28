Retired meteorologist Chuck Collins to teach broadcasting class at Bradley

After 50 years in broadcasting on radio and television, Chuck Collins retired in late 2025. But the former WMBD and WEEK meteorologist is still busy, including teaching this October for classes at Bradley University's Osher Life Long Learning Institute.

"A lot of the attendees are Baby Boomers, like me, so we will revisit not just my career but the history of Peoria media as well. There will be lots of great questions, I'm sure," said Collins.

Collins, who grew up in nearby Marquette Heights, said he always dreamed about being on radio and television in Peoria, and those dreams came true. After a short time in radio in small town Sullivan and Danville, Ill., Collins began his local career in 1976, as a radio disc jockey.

While working at WMBD radio, which also housed a top 40 station KZ-93, and WMBD-TV, Collins made the move to television and part-time weather forecasting.

"At that time, we were all in the same building, and TV was right across the hall from the radio side, where I did news at the time," said Collins.

Collins was a fixture then on television, with 23 years on air at WMBD-TV and another 16 at WEEK-TV, where he finished his career. He was also very involved in the community, sharing visits to schools and encouraging the next generation of weather forecasters.

As he leads a four-week discussion in October on 50 years of Peoria broadcasting history, Collins will mix in stories beyond his own experience.

"WMBD was basically the start of local broadcasting and is celebrating 100 years next year," said Collins.

When speaking of some of the noted Peoria broadcasters, he reminisced about his good friend and weather mentor Bob Larson.

"Bob and I were both doing news on radio when WMBD radio and TV were together, and although he wasn't a meteorologist, I learned a lot from Bob, and we're still good friends to this day," said Collins.

Technology is the biggest change in broadcasting, said Collins, who noted that when he began on TV, the "graphics" consisted of magnets on a big board, and radar meant going to the weather service office at the Greater Peoria Airport for a hands-on look.

Collins also said that because weather is so important, it is one of the main reasons local news is still relevant. He also said when looking back on severe weather, two area tornadoes stand out; the Roanoke tornado in 2004 and the Washington tornado in 2013.

"Those were two big storms. The Washington tornado first hit within 100 yards of our studios in East Peoria, and we had to dive for cover while on the air. When we came out five minutes later, we learned it was still on the ground and headed towards Washington," said Collins.

Roanoke was different, with the storm kicking up on a hot July day.

"We normally didn't see these kind of storms, but this one popped up in mid-July. It didn't have much in its path except Parsons Manufacturing, which was leveled except for two bathrooms which were put in as safety shelters by owner Bob Parsons," said Collins.

According to the Illinois State Climatologist at the University of Illinois, the numbers back Collins assertation about July tornadoes. The peak season is April-June, with 64% occurring in those months.

Now retired, Collins said he and his wife recently moved, downsizing and remodeling their new home. They also await the birth of their first grandchild this fall.

Collins will be teaching his OLLI class at Bradley during the month of October, with the exception of one week, where his colleague and friend Bob Larson will pinch hit. Chuck will be in Green Bay, Wis. as part of his role with the Ian Fleming Foundation, picking up James Bond-related vehicles loaned out to a local exhibit there.