Rand retiring as head of Advanced Medical Transport; Baker named incoming CEO

Advanced Medical Transport will have its first new leader in 35 years by the end of this year.

Andrew Rand is retiring as the Peoria-headquartered nonprofit emergency medical service’s CEO, with current Chief Operating Officer Todd Baker set to take over Rand’s role.

“When I look back over the past 35 years, what I’m most proud of isn’t any single accomplishment — it’s our team,” Rand said in a news release. “Every milestone we’ve reached has been made possible by an incredible team committed to doing what’s right for our patients and communities.”

During Rand's tenure, AMT has grown from a traditional local ambulance provider into a comprehensive mobile healthcare organization serving more than 120 communities across Illinois.

“As a former paramedic myself, it’s been an honor to serve alongside them, and I leave knowing AMT’s future is in very capable hands,” said Rand, who also was elected to the Peoria County Board in 2008 and served as the board’s chair from 2014-2022.

The strategically planned, phased leadership transition will be finalized at the end of the year. As of Wednesday, Baker is now the CEO of Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois [AMTCI], with Rand remaining president and CEO of the parent organization, AMT, Inc., through Dec. 31.

Baker then will take over as president and CEO of AMT, Inc. on Jan. 1, with Rand remaining in an advisory role through 2027.

“Healthcare is changing rapidly. Technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, telemedicine and new models of care are transforming our industry,” Baker said in the news release. “Rather than reacting to those changes, I want AMT to help lead them.”

The company said the leadership transition “reflects years of strategic succession planning and reinforces AMT’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional patient care while advancing emergency medical services across Illinois.”

AMT employs more than 500 healthcare first responders and EMS professionals, with operations in Greater Peoria, the Quad Cities, Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Springfield.

The company is in the process of building a new facility on Peoria’s north side, with plans to share the space with a new Peoria Police Department substation.

The AMT Board of Directors unanimously selected Baker as Rand’s successor. Baker has been with the company in various roles for the past six years, helping to oversee the company's day-to-day operations and long-term strategy.

“Serving as COO gave me the opportunity to understand every facet of this organization,” said Baker. “Stepping into the role of CEO isn’t about changing who we are; it’s about building upon the foundation that’s already in place while leading AMT into the future.”