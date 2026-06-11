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Another round of severe weather expected in McLean County on Thursday night

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:05 AM CDT
A map showing a level 3 severe weather risk covers a large part of Central Illinois this evening.
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
A level 3 severe weather risk covers a large part of Central Illinois this evening.

For the second straight evening, McLean County should be ready for another round of severe weather.

McLean County is facing an enhanced risk of severe weather (Level 3 of 5) for a storm expected to hit between 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The primary threat will be damaging winds potentially 70 mph or higher. Several tornadoes and very large hail are also possible. In addition, locally heavy rain may aggravate any lingering flooding from recent storms.

You should know where to take shelter when storms arrive this evening, and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan is an award-winning journalist and digital strategist. He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director and became interim Content Director in 2025.
See stories by Ryan Denham