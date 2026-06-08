Hot air balloons will fly again at Lincoln's Balloons Over 66 Weekend in August

Lincoln has found a way to bring back hot air balloons to Balloons Over 66 Weekend in August.

Just four days after a local benefactor pulled the plug after years of bearing event costs himself, the Balloons Over 66 Weekend Committee said late Friday that they've figured out how to keep the balloons flying another year.

"After working through the details and overcoming a few hurdles, we are thrilled to confirm that those beautiful balloons will once again be part of Balloons Over 66 Weekend," the committee said in a Facebook post.

The committee praised Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch for "jumping in immediately" after longtime benefactor Seth Goodman announced Monday that "the hot air balloon portion of the Balloons Over 66 Weekend has been canceled for 2026." Goodman cited the cost to operate and insure the balloon flights, which he said costs $30,000 to $40,000 annually. Goodman, a former Lincoln mayor, said he'd put up over $100,000 of his money over the past several years to keep the balloons flying.

"After the announcement that the balloons portion of the event was being cancelled for financial and liability reasons, a generous donor came forward with hopes of salvaging the event this year," Welch told WGLT on Sunday. "A few passionate individuals discussed the possibility of keeping it going in some fashion and came to the conclusion that it would be possible."

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Welch had acknowledged that the City of Lincoln's year-old tourism department had intended to take a more active role in supporting Balloons Over 66 but "did not move quickly enough, and for that, I am genuinely disappointed."

Welch also said there was a "glimmer of hope" the balloons would still fly. Now, they are.

The Balloons Over 66 Weekend Committee said they're still looking for sponsors and supporters. They're also accepting financial contributions to "Friends of Balloons Over 66" at Heartland Bank.

The event is set for Aug. 28-29, 2026. Aside from the balloons, the weekend also features Lincoln Arts Institute's annual art fair, the Dock Dogs canine diving competition and live music, vendors, a BBQ cookoff and street food downtown.

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