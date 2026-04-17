State Board of Elections dismisses complaint alleging Kathleen Lorenz violated campaign finance laws

The Illinois State Board of Elections on Friday said a complaint filed against Normal Town Council member Kathleen Lorenz failed to reach the burden of proof that she broke campaign finance laws in her 2025 run for mayor.

Seven of eight board members voted to dismiss the claim, which was filed by Ben Matthews. Member Jack Vrett abstained.

At issue was whether Lorenz knowingly accepted campaign contributions alleged to have been funneled through the McLean County Republican Party. Matthews worked on the campaign of Lorenz's opponent, incumbent Mayor Chris Koos, who won re-election.

Elections board hearing officer Jordan Andrew recommended the dismissal, which was accepted by the board in joint meeting in Chicago and Springfield on Friday morning.

Andrew’s recommendation said Lorenz’s public statements to the media and on Facebook didn’t equate to illegal action on her part. Matthews’ argument focused almost entirely on social media statements and WGLT reporting after Lorenz admitted to accepting $28,000 from an anonymous donor passed through the McLean County GOP.

In an interview, Lorenz’s attorney, Ross Secler, said his client's statements were a “clumsy way of trying to distance herself” from the MAGA movement based on WGLT’s report on campaign endorsements connecting Lorenz to the Republican Party.

In the wake of that endorsement, Koos’ campaign, for which Matthews assisted with graphic design, released an advertisement depicting Lorenz surrounded by money bags and wearing a red MAGA hat.

In an interview with WGLT after the vote, Matthews said he thought it was important to hold Lorenz accountable for what she said in public and that he was disappointed in the decision.

Evan Holden / WGLT Ben Matthews spoke as a complainant at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield on Friday, April 17, 2026, urging the board to reject a recommendation to dismiss his claims Kathleen Lorenz violated campaign finance laws.

“I thought it was important to call that out and to challenge that, and to hold them accountable for that,” Matthews said. “I think the fact that the board has decided, in this case, the way they have, kind of gives it an official stamp of approval.”

Matthews said the decision could allow other candidates to use the same methods as Lorenz to get large donations that they could not have gotten directly from that individual.

Matthews said he is not going to appeal the decision because he had the opportunity to have a public hearing and that "the result is the result.”

Matthews said even though he was disappointed in the decision, the process of the hearing was still important.

“I was able to bring to light the difference between what Ms. Lorenz said a year ago and what she's saying now,” Matthews said. “It's all now in front of the public, and they get to make up their own minds."

Matthews said it will be up to the public to decide on if Lorenz should remain in public office if she decides to run for any public office again. She is currently an elected member of the Normal Town Council.

Lorenz attended Friday’s hearing in Chicago with Secler. She declined to answer any questions of a WGLT reporter.

Secler said in hindsight, Lorenz would have probably thought more about how she phrased public comments, but he characterized the complaint as “the opposite of sour grapes” given Koos’ victory.

“He won, and they’re still trying to go after her for even trying to make an attempt at him,” he said.

Secler said Lorenz made numerous attempt to settle the case, “which Mr. Mathews rejected.”

“I think Mr. Mathews had a legitimate concern. He’s made certain points based on legitimate meaning.

“I don’t know if it was just to punish her. Maybe.”