'Big Boy' thrills train fans as it rumbles through northern Illinois
The world's largest operating steam locomotive is making its way across the country to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. On Tuesday, Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” drew huge crowds across northern Illinois as it neared its overnight stop in West Chicago.
On Thursday, it continues its journey toward Philadelphia, where it’s expected for Fourth of July celebrations. Find Big Boy's full schedule here on the Union Pacific website.
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Claire Buchanan / WNIJ
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In our audio postcard, WNIJ's Spencer Tritt spoke with Jill Hill and son from Hinckley, and Gloria and Curt Heath and Elaine and Richard Adrian, all from Peoria.
Jason Cregier, Claire Buchanan, and Susan Stephens also contributed to our coverage.