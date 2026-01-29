Driver dies in I-39 crash with a semi near El Paso

The Woodford County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed Thursday in a crash involving a car and a semi tractor-trailer.

Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said deputies were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 just north of El Paso around 12:05 p.m.

Police said the semi had an oversized load and was traveling at a reduced speed. A passenger vehicle hit the back of the semi.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name has not been released pending notification of family.

Police temporarily closed the southbound lanes of I-39 from mile makers 14 [El Paso] and 22 [near Kappa] as emergency responders cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.