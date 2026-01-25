Rep. LaHood calls latest Minneapolis shooting 'deeply concerning' and demands local and state role in investigation

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood on Sunday called the latest Minnesota shooting by federal immigration officers "deeply concerning" and said that he supports local and state law enforcement's role in investigating what happened.

LaHood's statement came in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Trump administration officials immediately defended the action as self-defense while blaming the victim — in this case claiming he was a "domestic terrorist" intending to "massacre" officers.

Multiple bystander videos and witness testimony contradict that. Pretti can be seen holding only a phone in his hand before at least six officers tackle him, pinning him face down on the ground and shooting him in the back, firing what sounds like 10 shots.

Pretti was a U.S. citizen with no known criminal record. The Department of Homeland Security says he was armed, and the city's police chief confirmed he had a lawful permit to carry. There has been no evidence that NPR has verified of Pretti brandishing his handgun at any time during the encounter with federal agents. One video appears to show an officer take away his gun just before another shoots him.

The statement from LaHood, a former federal prosecutor, appears to break from the Trump administration's claims about what happened — as well as its efforts to block state and local law enforcement from participating in the investigation.

"Exercising our First and Second Amendment rights is foundational to the American identity. Yesterday's shooting in Minneapolis is deeply concerning and demands a comprehensive and transparent investigation with full cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement.

"I support the mission of our federal law enforcement officers and the critical role they play in keeping communities safe. However, with their authority, officers must be held to the highest professional and ethical standards to maintain public trust. Any use of force must be lawful, justified, and subject to full accountability."

LaHood is a Republican who represents parts of Greater Peoria and Bloomington-Normal.