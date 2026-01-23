Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Illinois; warnings blanket the south

Friday’s deep freeze is expected to give way to measurable snow in Central Illinois over weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for McLean, Mason, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton and Schuyler counties from 9 a.m. Saturday until midnight Sunday night.

The weather service expects 3 to 6 inches of snow across the area. The Bloomington-Normal area is more likely to see closer to 6 inches of snow.

It’s part of a massive storm system that’s expected to sweep across the southern and eastern United States, where heavy snow and ice are expected.

All counties immediately south will be under a Winter Storm Warning on Saturday and Sunday.

The warning area stretches from New Mexico to Vermont.

The weather service recommends drivers prepare for slippery road conditions.

A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in place from noon Friday to noon Saturday. The weather service expects sub-zero wind chills to continue from Saturday through Tuesday morning. “Be prepared for an extended period of winter cold,” the weather service said.

High temperatures will stay well below freezing for the coming week.