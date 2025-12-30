Illinois State's historic football run is inspiring memories for 2014 runner-up team

Teddy Corwin sees football jerseys regularly while selling sports apparel and equipment to high schools near his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lately, one jersey in particular has caught his eye.

Corwin was a standout junior defensive lineman when Illinois State reached its first FCS national championship game. That 2014 Redbird team lost a heartbreaker, 29-27, to North Dakota State in the final minute in January 2015, giving the Bison their fourth straight championship.

This year’s resilient ISU team has earned the school’s second trip to the title game, leaving an impression on Corwin and his former teammates. The current unseeded Redbirds have made history as the first to win four road playoff games en route to Monday’s championship game against No. 2 Montana State in Nashville.

“It’s brought back a lot of memories,” Corwin said. “I’ve been looking at my old jersey. I still have that with me from when we played in the championship game. It’s really fun. It’s exciting.”

Corwin estimated 15 former Redbirds from his class will be in Nashville, with other 2014 Redbirds who were older and younger also planning to attend.

A first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference pick in 2014, Corwin has reveled in this year’s run, particularly when the Redbirds rallied late to beat North Dakota State in the second round at Fargo.

“When they played NDSU I was like, ‘This team is probably going to go on a run here.’ They were looking good and getting over that hump of NDSU was what we could not do,” Corwin said. “For them to be able to do it, I think they have a good chance.

“I know Montana State is a good team, but I think the old Redbirds can take care of business and bring the first championship back to Normal.”

Marshaun Coprich also has travel plans to Nashville. An All-American junior running back in 2014, Coprich said he watches ISU on TV every chance he gets, starting this year with the season opener at Oklahoma.

Like Corwin, he embraced the win at North Dakota State.

“I loved that they did that,” said Coprich, ISU’s career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. “Every chance they get to knock them off is a great experience. Even though I’m not playing, I see that and it makes my week go by better.

“I love how they just go on the road and keep winning. That shows consistency and that they believe in each other.”

TIM SHARP / AP Pat Meehan, seen here in 2015, called the recent win at North Dakota State “a redemption game” for the 2014-15 team. Meehan was a junior all-conference linebacker and ISU’s leading tackler that season.

Pat Meehan called the win at North Dakota State “a redemption game” for the 2014 Redbirds. Meehan was a junior all-conference linebacker and ISU’s leading tackler that season.

He rates the title game “one of the best football games I’ve been a part of, a back and forth matchup.”

“I think everyone would have loved to watch that game longer, another couple of quarters,” Meehan added. “This year has been a similar run to ours. We both had that underdog mentality and I think that’s a nod to Coach (Brock) Spack’s culture that he brings. That’s what he instills is being an underdog and being successful as an underdog.

“I know he and the rest of the coaching staff and the players deserve this more than anyone. I know the work they put in. They absolutely deserve to do something we didn’t even do and that’s win this game.”

Chris Highland also is rooting hard for a Redbird win. A Central Catholic High School grad, Highland was a senior All-American long snapper and team captain in 2014.

“As an alum, I’m just very excited another group of young men are going to get that opportunity to have that experience. It’s certainly one I haven’t forgotten,” Highland said. “That was a special team in 2014. You would think you’d want to be THAT team forever, but actually when you’re an alum, you want to see another team go and bring one home for Illinois State.

“It’s nice to pass the torch in a way and see another group of guys take this one on and hopefully do what we couldn’t.”

Looking back

The 2014 team took a 27-23 lead in the title game at Frisco, Texas, with 1:38 remaining. A 58-yard touchdown run by star quarterback Tre Roberson put the Redbirds in position to win it all.

North Dakota State, led by future No. 2 NFL draft pick Carson Wentz at quarterback, drove down the field and scored the game-winner with 37 seconds on the clock.

“It was incredible,” Corwin said. “I wish the last two minutes would have gone a little bit differently and it would be a lot more fun to talk about. But the whole experience and the playoff run with those guys, it’s an incredible memory.

“It’s something we look back on all the time. We just wish we were able to finish the game off.”

ISU Athletics / Courtesy Captains Chris Highland, Dontae McCoy and Marshaun Coprich prepare for the coin toss prior to the FCS national championship game at Frisco, Texas, in January 2015.

Coprich thinks back to “the hard work in the offseason to get there and everybody coming together and having each other’s backs.”

“That was the biggest thing,” he said. “Before the season started, Pat Meehan said, ‘I believe we can go all the way.’ Everybody stuck with it and we went there.

“The '14 and '15 seasons we were Missouri Valley champions. We got to seek jewelry and just knowing what it takes to get to a national championship was amazing.”

Highland called it “a run that’s hard to forget.” The bond among teammates remains tight.

“Some of those guys are still some of my best friends,” he said. “You’re in each other’s weddings, they call you when they’re having their first child.

“I remember telling somebody all I wanted to do after that (title) game was sit in that locker room and be with my brothers, experience every single bit of it, the heartbreak, the joys, whatever it was. They’re building those same bonds this year and it’s important they try and cherish every single minute of it.”

Kudos to Spack

Coprich attributes much of the success in his time at ISU to Spack. He said the winningest coach in Redbird history was a good head coach who “builds a good staff” of assistant coaches.

“You have to be tough and you have to win on the road,” Coprich said. “All the time, he tells you that. Road warriors. I remember that to this day … you gotta be road warriors and be tough.”

TIM SHARP / AP Illinois State head coach Brock Spack during the FCS championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 10, 2015, in Frisco, Texas.

Corwin called Spack “a great coach” and said, “I loved playing for him.”

“I think any coach staying somewhere as long as him, it’s pretty special,” Corwin added. “For him to have all the success and now getting to two national championships, hopefully he can finish the deal because that would be the cherry on top of the cake for him.”

Any advice?

Asked to give the current Redbirds advice on playing in the championship game, Meehan said, “I don’t know that I could because they have been on such an unbelievable hot streak.”

“I would say just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep tying the shoes the same way you’re tying them and just keep rocking,” he said. “What they’re doing is working and they’ve just continued to shock everyone in the FCS world. The confidence this team has right now is something they should keep rocking with.”

Coprich advised the Redbirds to “not change anything.”

“I would tell them, ‘Don’t try to be bigger than the program,’” Coprich said. “I’d say, ‘Everyone has a job to do and if you do your job to your max capability and play your game, hopefully you get a better outcome (in the title game).’ Everybody has to do their part. That’s the main thing. Nobody can get big-headed.”

Corwin’s message was simple: “Enjoy the moment and don’t let the game slip away in the last two minutes.”

“It’s a lot of fun. Here we are 11 years later and we still think about that game all the time,” he said. “It’s an experience they will not forget. Enjoy it, be prepared and bring home the victory.”

And hang onto your jersey.