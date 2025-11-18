Duckworth fires Metro East staffer accused of acting as an attorney for ICE detainee

The Belleville-based staffer of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, accused by the Department of Homeland Security of misrepresenting himself as a lawyer , has been fired, according to a letter to DHS from the Democratic senator.

Homeland Security said that Edward York, a constituent outreach coordinator of Duckworth's Metro East office, identified himself as an attorney at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office in St. Louis last month when he was seeking to speak with a Macoupin County man recently been detained by ICE.

"Upon reviewing the matter, I can confirm that neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized or directed what your letter describes as the employee's conduct," Duckworth wrote in a letter sent on Monday. "My office has terminated the employment of said employee, effective November 17, 2025."

Duckworth's office could not be immediately reached for a comment on Tuesday, and an attorney for York declined to comment.

ICE detained Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval last month for violating four prior deportations and having been convicted in a 2008 DUI case. His detention prompted a rally in the small community of Staunton. Residents described Sandoval, 41, as a prominent member of the community and a successful restaurant owner. Sandoval has been held in ICE custody in Ste. Genevieve.

"On October 29, 2025, ICE arrested Ayuzo in Staunton, IL," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement last week. "He was transferred to ICE St. Louis for processing where a Duckworth staffer allegedly tried to remove him from ICE custody by claiming to be his attorney."

In its letter sent last week, Homeland Security said York requested a G-28 form , which is used to authorize a licensed attorney or an accredited representative to act on behalf of a client, and asked that Sandoval sign it. Sandoval completed the form, and York then left, according to DHS.

However, ICE was not able to verify that York was an attorney.

Four days later, attorney Marleen Mendez Suarez's office in Collinsville submitted an unsigned G-28 form for Sandoval to the federal government. In the letter, DHS said York advertised himself as an employee of the Suarez law firm.

"It appears as if Mr. York may have collaborated with the firm to cover his misrepresentation," the letter from Todd Lyons, acting director of the agency, said.

Suarez could not immediately be reached for comment.

