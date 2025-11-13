Full SNAP benefits to start going out Friday as shutdown ends, Illinois officials say

With the country’s longest federal government shutdown finally over, state officials in Illinois say they expect full SNAP food assistance to begin flowing Friday and that all 1.8 million people in Illinois that rely on the program will receive full benefits by Nov. 20.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for November in Illinois and all states were delayed and then reduced amid the historic shutdown. Food pantries across the Chicago area said they were unable to match the need created by the $350 million lapse in monthly federal funding that goes to individuals and families to buy groceries.

“The lapse in SNAP funding has created unnecessary hardship for 1.8 million Illinoisans and businesses who rely on it,” the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement on Thursday. This crisis was entirely avoidable — the Trump Administration had the funding to fully support SNAP but chose not to, putting tens of millions of Americans at risk of hunger,” the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement on Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bill passed by the U.S. House and signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday night funds SNAP through next September.

Across the state, there are 1.8 million people who receive SNAP benefits to buy groceries every month. The average monthly SNAP benefit is about $370, according to IDHS

To be eligible, a household’s gross income must be under 165% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that’s below $43,973 a year. For an individual, their annual income has to be at or below $25,823 a year, according to the state.

During the shutdown, on Nov. 7, the state began distributing a trickle of partial funds to the prepaid cards of Illinois residents who receive SNAP after two federal court orders . A federal judge then ordered the Trump administration to find the money to fully fund the food assistance program. But a legal battle had continued until this week over that decision, with the Trump administration appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Chicago residents — ranging from community groups to restaurants — have been stepping up to try to fill in the gap. Nearly 30 restaurants pledged free or discounted meals to SNAP recipients. Others donated to community Love Fridges and community pantries.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is working with community groups in Chicago every Saturday this month to distribute boxes of groceries. In Austin, the depository is teaming up with the Aspire Center to pass out food at 10 a.m. Saturday at 5500 W. Madison St. Food boxes will also be distributed at that same time and date at Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. LeClaire Ave.