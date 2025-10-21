Peoria teen charged with burglary, reckless driving after Monday crash in Bloomington

Five people were hospitalized after a Monday evening crash in Bloomington.

A Peoria teen has been arrested in connection with the crash, accused of fleeing police while attempting to steal merchandise from a retail store in the 1600 block of East Empire Street.

Authorities say they responded to reports of the theft in progress at 7:20 p.m. Monday, arriving to find multiple suspects fleeing the scene by car. Officers witnessed the driver run a red light at Empire and Clinton streets, colliding with a car traveling south on Clinton.

Paramedics transported the adult male driver of the southbound car to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The four people in the suspect vehicle were also taken to the hospital, with minor injuries. The 17-year-old male suspect was allegedly that car's driver. He was arrested after being released from the hospital and faces multiple charges. Two other Peoria teenagers face theft charges.