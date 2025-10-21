© 2025 NPR Illinois
Peoria teen charged with burglary, reckless driving after Monday crash in Bloomington

WGLT | By Lauren Warnecke
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:42 PM CDT
Close-up of an ambulance with its emergency lights flashing, partially covered by a red banner at the bottom displaying "WGLT.org 89.1 FM" and the text "POLICE AND FIRE" in bold white letters.
WGLT file photo

Five people were hospitalized after a Monday evening crash in Bloomington.

A Peoria teen has been arrested in connection with the crash, accused of fleeing police while attempting to steal merchandise from a retail store in the 1600 block of East Empire Street.

Authorities say they responded to reports of the theft in progress at 7:20 p.m. Monday, arriving to find multiple suspects fleeing the scene by car. Officers witnessed the driver run a red light at Empire and Clinton streets, colliding with a car traveling south on Clinton.

Paramedics transported the adult male driver of the southbound car to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The four people in the suspect vehicle were also taken to the hospital, with minor injuries. The 17-year-old male suspect was allegedly that car's driver. He was arrested after being released from the hospital and faces multiple charges. Two other Peoria teenagers face theft charges.
Lauren Warnecke
Lauren Warnecke is a reporter at WGLT.
