New Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy looks to move past Legionnaires' disease

There has been a veterans home of some kind in Quincy for nearly 140 years. But that history was marred in 2015 when an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease was linked to the deaths of 14 residents and the illnesses of dozens more.

A new $300 million facility is looking to move forward and highlight the level of care provided today.

"It's our veterans who served for us. And now, it's only fitting we serve them back by giving them a place to live and thrive in their later years," said Quincy Mayor Linda Moore at the ceremony officially opening the new veterans home.

In addition to 80 independent living apartments and 210 beds for long-term care, the new Illinois Veterans' Home features updated plumbing, water treatment systems and high-tech equipment that scans for bacteria.

When the outbreak came to light in 2015, there were calls to close the facility altogether. But a bipartisan group of elected officials came together to pursue two goals.

"First, openly support getting to the bottom of what was causing the legionella outbreak," said Rep. Kyle Moore (R-Quincy). "Second, to show the quality of care day in and day out that is provided by the staff here in Quincy."

The Legionnaires' outbreak led to the state settling lawsuits from residents' families for $6.4 million. The home was also at the center of a call to improve hiring practices and staffing levels .

"One of the core responsibilities of state government should be to serve those who have defended our nation," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "This new facility is truly a momentous accomplishment towards that very end."

The updates included the demolition of seven buildings, the renovation of the dining facilities, new living areas and even a pub.

The Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy is the oldest and largest in the state. It can support 467 residents and currently employs more than 400 staff. The independent living residence welcomed its first residents in January, and the long-term care building had residents start moving in last month.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio