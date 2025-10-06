Illinois sues Trump over National Guard deployment

The state of Illinois and city of Chicago are suing the Trump administration to block the deployment of National Guard Troops over Governor JB Pritzker’s objections.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit Monday morning after Trump officials over the weekend ordered 300 Illinois National Guardsmen be activated to Chicago.

Late Sunday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed he is sending 400 National Guard troops to other states, including Illinois, at the president’s request.

The White House claims the deployments are necessary to protect federal immigration agents, who have clashed with protesters several times in recent weeks as arrests of undocumented immigrants have ramped up. Two people have been shot.

In the lawsuit, state and city officials say the National Guard deployment will only further escalate tensions, increase mistrust of police and cause economic harm.

This story will be updated.