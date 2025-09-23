Motorcyclist critically injured in Woodford County crash

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash just south of Eureka.

Woodford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword says the crash happened shortly after 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 117 and County Road 500 North.

Police say a motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck pulling a trailer. The trailer had stopped in traffic when the driver tried to turn into a field entrance on the west side of the road, according to Tipsword.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle. They were taken to a Peoria hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office say it’s investigating the crash with the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

Traffic on Route 117 was temporarily detoured as emergency crews cleared the scene.