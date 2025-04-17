Statewide: Concerns on campus

Numerous international students, including many in Illinois, have been told their visas are being revoked. In many cases, federal officials are erasing students’ immigration status without notifying school officials — and without informing students why the terminations occurred.

In the email, officials did not offer the student the opportunity to respond or appeal the termination. The notice said that remaining in the United States could result in fines, detention and deportation.

On this episode, we hear from one student who has since left the country and how the situation has left campuses unsure of the future.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports on legislation that would allow Illinois community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees.

* Jess Savage tells us how some campuses are working on creative solutions to the problem of student hunger.

* We meet a mother who lost her child in a car accident and her push for change.

WGLT

* Cindy Alcazar reports from Bloomington on a homecoming for a soldier missing since World War II.

* The Trump Administration is ending a mortgage rescue program designed to help veterans who fall behind on payments.

* Rachel Cramer has reaction to cuts in local food programs and how people across the Midwest are looking for ways to fill the gaps.

* Affordable housing is just one part of solving homelessness. Support services play a key role as well.

* A cardiologist joins us to discuss GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and how they provide heart benefits.

* Eric Stock reports on a legislative effort to prevent contamination of the Mahomet Aquifer, a major source of drinking water in central Illinois.

* We hear from student journalists who are following up on public health concerns in Piatt County.