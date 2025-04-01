Voters approve elimination of Sangamon County Recorder’s Office

The voters have spoken. The Sangamon County Recorder duties will be consolidated into the county clerk’s office. A referendum was approved Tuesday night.

The issue gained more traction as Frank Lesko was elected as Recorder in the fall. Lesko campaigned on doing away with the position, saying it will make the county government more efficient and save taxpayer’s money. He coined the phrase “hire me to fire me.”

The Republican-controlled Sangamon County Board voted in January to put the referendum on the ballot. Many Democrats seemed on board with the idea.

The Recorder is primarily responsible for maintaining property records.

The transfer of duties won’t occur until December 2026. County leaders have indicated a study on how best to make the transition will be done.

Lesko estimated savings could total as much $400,000. It’s unclear how many jobs could be eliminated.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, the referendum had 2-to-1 support among voters.

Voters in the Chatham Fire Protection District approved raising property taxes to help pay for the service. With all precincts reporting, the measure passed 57-43 percent.

A proposition to raise money for the Chatham Public Library District was also passing.

See results of all Sangamon County races.

