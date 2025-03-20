Statewide: The rise of religious vaccine exemptions

Over the past decade, religious vaccine exemptions for school children is up about 90-percent in Illinois. The increase comes amid more skepticism of science and government, fueled by the evangelical far right.

IDPH Illinois map of school vaccination coverage protection

“These folks are coming from a genuine place of care for their children," said Max Perry Mueller, an associate professor of religious studies and history. "They think that they're doing what's best for their children."

But public health experts point to a deadly measles outbreak in Texas as cause for concern. We'll hear a report.

Also:

* Bird flu is killing of thousands of chickens. But it's also taking the lives of majestic birds that have made northern Indiana a popular landing spot.

* Frank Morris reports uncertainty in the USDA Rural Development program could leave small communities and rural areas without a key source of help.

* Lisa Kurian Philip has a report on Northwestern University training on antisemitism and why some believe it chills free speech.

* As cuts are announced at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it has left students who were planning to enter the field of weather reporting and climate research pondering their future.

* We listen to a comparison of how Illinois and Florida are taking different approaches to Trump Administration policies.

* Benjamin Thorp with Side Effects Public Media reports on problem gambling.

WSIU News SIU Fermentation Science student JT Heise shows how he empties spent grain at the St. Nicholas Brewery in Du Quoin while head brewer Carl Bundy watches.

* Brian Sapp visits a southern Illinois brewery giving hands on experience to students in SIU's Fermentation Science Institute.

* University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign students are calling for better housing and meal options when classes are on breaks.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio talks with a woman inspired by a trip to a museum.