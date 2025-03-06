Statewide: Punishing the abused

An Illinois law puts domestic violence survivors in prison if they assist in crimes with their abusers. Even when the action was done under threat of physical harm. An investigation found more than 100 cases of survivors who were punished.

Also:

* Stephanie Mosqueda with Illinois Public Media brings us the story of a Ukrainian refugee family in east central Illinois and the uncertainty they now face.

* Mawa Iqbal speaks with a Northwestern law professor about the Trump Administration's lawsuit against the state.

* Mariah Woelfel followed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as he traveled to Washington to testify before a congressional committee.

* Lisa Kurian Philip visits with a legal scholar about the Trump Administration's threats to DEI programs in higher education.

* Harvest Public Media examines a plan to consolidate postal operations and the impact it would have on rural areas.

* Melissa Ellin has the story of a nonprofit that writes letters to others with OCD and the impact it's had on those receiving the correspondence.

* Eric Stock reports on state lawmakers considering financial incentives to spur low-income housing development.

* We talk with Dr. Vicky Loberg about her book "Peoria's Bad Habits" and the early days of Wyatt Earp in the river city.