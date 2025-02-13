Statewide: Counting the unhoused

Advocates for the homeless take to the streets to count those who are without housing. But the method has flaws. We have a report.

Also:

* Those who work on behalf of the homeless population say more money is needed. Eric Stock has the story.

* We hear from the manager of the Redbird Fresh Market at Illinois State University, which works to get more fruits and vegetables onto the plates of college students living off campus.

* Kristen Schorsch takes us to a free clinic to learn how threats of raids are causing some immigrants to skip health appointments.

* Lisa Kurian Philip reports students with undocumented parents are weighing whether or not to fill out the FAFSA form for college financial aid.

* Charlie Schlenker speaks with Brian Duncan, Illinois Farm Bureau President, about agriculture uncertainties amid threats of tariffs.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times Flanked by supporters and holding hands with his daughter Nicole, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after jurors found him guilty of 10 counts including bribery conspiracy.

* Dave McKinney recaps the trial of Michael Madigan. The former Illinois House Speaker faces prison time after a jury found him guilty on some of the counts in his corruption trial.

* We get an update on fears among the Jewish community about potential violence.

* Peter Medlin reports on Haskell Elementary School in Rockford. It was considered among the lowest performing schools in Illinois. But the improvement has been dramatic.