State Rep. Dennis Tipsword heads to D.C. to watch the presidential inauguration

Republican state Rep. Dennis Tipsword, who represents parts of rural Bloomington-Normal in the 105th House District, will head to Washington, D.C., for Inauguration Day on Monday.

Tipsword said he has never been to a presidential Inauguration Day and is looking forward to it.

Facebook / Dennis Tipsword State Rep. Dennis Tipsword.

“I want to see the pomp and circumstance of our government at work,” Tipsword said. “I've never seen that before in D.C. for an inauguration. So hopefully, I'll be able to get close enough where I can actually see.”

Tipsword said other Illinois lawmakers are going too but he will be spending most of the day with his family.

Tipsword said the two most important areas of focus for president-elect Donald Trump is immigration and the economy. He said the two go hand-in-hand, pointing to a recent push from some Chicago aldermen to remove the city’s sanctuary status. The proposal was rejected with a 39-to-11 vote.

“The immigration situation we're in here in Illinois, if we can get that stopped, slowed down, and correct that,” Tipsword said. “That's absolutely going to help us here, because that goes back to the economy too. Chicago's spending just countless dollars on the problem up there.”

Tipsword said the immigration system is broken and will need reform at the federal level.

“It's frustrating for me as a citizen to sit back and see the discussion, but never see a solution come forward,” Tipsword said. “So, I would like to see in this next four years for us to actually come up with a solution to the problem. Everybody agrees it's a broken system, but what that's going to look like? I'll leave that up to the folks in DC to work through.”

As the Woodford County Sheriff's Chief Deputy, Tipsword said policies like the Trust Act makes deporting immigrants who have committed crimes more difficult. The Trust Act restricts local authorities from communicating with federal agencies such as ICE.

“I operate a county jail. I can't notify ICE when we have someone here that's got a detainer on them to be removed from our country,” Tipsword said. “We're talking people who have committed a crime to the point where they're incarcerated and there's a detainer for them and a deportation order, but legally here in Illinois, because of the Trust Act, I can't communicate with ICE and Customs to get them out.”

When it comes to the economy, Tipsword said Trump’s pledge to make the U.S. energy independent through fossil fuel could provide economic growth and lower inflation.

Tipsword said he sees Trump having a more productive second term, based on who will be working in his administration.

“There's an old saying that I've heard, and I've used a lot, it's not just about having the right people on the bus, it's about having the right people on the bus, but also in the right seats on that bus. And that's what he's doing differently this time,” Tipsword said.

Tipsword acknowledged that a number of Trump's cabinet nominees are controversial — including his pick for Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. Critics call Hegseth dangerously unqualified to lead the military. Hegseth said in multiple interviews that women should not be in military combat.

“It's really unfortunate that all of these nominees have to go through what they go through in their confirmation hearings,” Tipsword said. “I mean, we saw it back with the Supreme Court nominations as well. I understand there has to be a vetting of the candidates, but we're getting way too personal in our attacks on them.”

Regardless of the controversy, Tipsword predicted a “clean sweep” of approval for Trump's picks.

Tipsword said the Trump administration might have difficulties with a slim Republican majority in both chambers but believes he will still be able to govern.

“It's gonna be challenging, right?” Tipsword said. “There's no doubt about it. That's the great thing about the Republican group, the Republican caucus. They have lots of opinions, and they're not afraid to say their opinions, and that's a good thing. That's what keeps us well rounded. But it is going to be difficult for President Trump, with the thin majorities, to get things through, so that'll be a challenge. But we'll see quickly it's something he'll be able to overcome.”

The inauguration will be held inside due to frigid temperatures and winds. Tipsword said he was hoping for good weather since he was planning to go to a parade and rally and other events.