Statewide: What a sanctuary city can and cannot do

Sanctuary cities are places where local law enforcement is prohibited from collaborating with federal immigration officials when they try to enforce immigration laws, including deportations. But there are limitations.

We discuss that and more on Statewide.

This hour:

* A tool from the Invisible Institute allows people to look up the employment history of police officers.

* Jenna Dooley talks with Illinois College President Barbara Farley about former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's visit to the Jacksonville campus in 2014.

* Maureen McKinney sits down with career advisor Stacie Haller about age bias in the workforce.

* Melissa Ellin tells us about some rural communities dealing with homelessness, despite a lack of resources like shelters.

* We interview two owners of women's sports bars. The establishments are becoming more common with the rise of women's sports.

* Alex Degman explains there are a lot of ways to kill legislation in the Illinois General Assembly, even if an idea seems popular.