An apartment developer was first defense witness in Michael Madigan's corruption trial
Defense lawyers for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan called their first witness in his federal corruption trial.
Madigan’s first witness, developer Andrew Cretal, was building a 300-unit apartment project in the West Loop in 2017.
Prosecutors say Madigan, with help from government mole Danny Solis, illegally targeted Cretal’s company for tax work for the then-speaker’s law firm. His testimony, though, was marked by contradictions.
Cretal first told Madigan’s lawyer he didn’t feel “threatened, fearful or intimidated” into hiring Madigan’s law firm. But later —- he told prosecutors that in nearly 20 years as a real estate developer, he’d never gotten a request by a public official, as he did with Solis, to meet with a potential vendor like Madigan. He found it strange. And Cretal also said he feared his project might tank if he didn’t hire Madigan’s firm.