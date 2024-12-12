Dixon State Rep. expresses outrage after President Biden commutes the sentence of former City Comptroller Rita Crundwell

An Illinois lawmaker has questions after President Joe Biden commuted the sentence of former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell. It was part of a sweeping action of clemency this week by the outgoing President.

Dixon Republican State Representative Bradley Fritts issued a statement saying he is outraged by the commutation.

He says it’s unclear if Crundwell will still owe restitution to the citizens of Dixon.

In 2013, Crundwell was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for stealing more than $53 million dollars from the city over two decades. She used the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle and a horse breeding business.

Crundwell was released from prison to home confinement in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from Rep. Bradley Fritts:

“To say I am outraged by the commutation of the sentence of Rita Crundwell is a great understatement, as Ms. Crundwell stole more than 50 million dollars from the good taxpaying citizens of the city of Dixon, violated the public’s trust, and used the stolen money to live a lavish lifestyle,” Rep. Fritts said.

“After pardoning his own convicted felon son for crimes dating back more than ten years, President Biden doubled down on the corruption of his Presidency and lifted Crundwell’s house arrest. The people of Dixon were victimized by this woman, and she still owes money that she stole. This is an unacceptable commutation. This commutation comes just a short time after Crundwell was released from prison early without any notice being given to the city of Dixon of her release. This is a double slap in the face.”

“At this time, I am unsure that Rita Crundwell is still required to pay back the money she still owes the citizens of Dixon, and that is also unacceptable,” Fritts said. “The people of my district and the citizens of Illinois deserve answers."