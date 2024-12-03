© 2024 NPR Illinois
Sangamon County's state's attorney vows to appeal Sean Grayson's release from jail | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:54 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser says he will appeal an appellate court's decision to release Grayson while he awaits trial
  • Defense lawyers for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are now tearing into the testimony of the government mole
  • The chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is resigning in June and one of his most tangible legacies is expanding financial aid for students
  • Val Yazell to retire at the end of December as the city of Springfield's Economic Development Director
