Rep. Sorensen declares victory in too-close-to-call 17th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen declared victory Tuesday in his re-election bid against GOP challenge Joe McGraw. The AP had not called the race as of midnight.

Sorensen was leading with 53.1% of the vote, with about three-quarters of ballots counted as of midnight, according to The AP. Sorensen easily won McLean County (including Bloomington), with 61% of the vote.

While the race was officially too close to call, Sorensen issued a statement late Tuesday declaring victory.

"For two decades as your local meteorologist, it was my job to keep you safe and prepared for what was ahead, and that’s what I’m doing in Congress,” Sorensen said. “Over the past two years, I’ve set out to make sure our community has a trusted neighbor serving them in Congress. And over this campaign, we've traveled to every corner of Illinois’ 17th District, meeting with neighbors and showing our work to make our community safer, healthier, and more affordable.

“Now, it’s about coming together to do what’s best for all of us and I am proud to be the good neighbor to represent you! We have a lot of challenges and hard work ahead of us, but I can tell you the sun will rise tomorrow morning and our forecast is bright,” Sorensen added.

Sorensen is Illinois’ first openly gay U.S. representative. He spent most of his career as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities. McGraw is a retired judge.

They were competing in the sprawling 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, and Rockford. It was widely seen as the Republican Party's best pickup opportunity in Illinois.



16th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood easily won reelection to a sixth term in Washington. In a race that was called at 7 p.m. when polls closed, the Republican from Dunlap was essentially unopposed. Scott Summers of Harvard, a former Green Party candidate for governor, tried to mount a write-in campaign.

LaHood’s heavily rural 16th Congressional District includes parts of 21 counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal and Peoria to the south to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.