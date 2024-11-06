Northern Illinois University hosts post-election event for students to focus on wellness

There are a range of reactions that follow the marathon that is a contentious election season. That's according to Michaela Holtz, the Director for Strategy, Impact, and Partnerships in the Student Affairs Division at Northern Illinois University.

"I think we need to keep in mind that we have a large campus, and we have all different types of students," Holtz said. "Some of them might be happy with the outcome, some of them might be feeling all kinds of emotions. We want to create a open and welcoming space for all of the students."

Organizers worked with NIU wellness staff to fill the student center with crayons, paint, yarn, and therapy animals — giving the overall theme to "paws" and reflect.

The latest event follows the Huskies Vote initiative which held several efforts over the semester to encourage students to vote. It also included a presidential debate watch party. Now, the attention turns to processing the results.

Sarah Moskal works as part of the university's counseling and wellness services. Moskal says the turnout has been high.

"I am impressed with how many students have been here," Moskal said, "and I think it just really tells that students are wanting these opportunities to support their well-being, and they really like doing so in a creative place."

She says the goal is to create actionable steps for students.

"And that doesn't have to be necessarily about election or political-related things, but taking action for you," Moskal said. "Controlling what you can control in these tumultuous times — which includes coloring, taking a break, chatting with folks, getting resources, and petting therapy dogs."

Regular wellness resources continue throughout the semester outside of the extra election-themed event.