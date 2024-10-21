Flags across Illinois lowered for State Trooper killed in Champaign County wreck

Governor JB Pritzker ordered all flags to be lowered in honor of an Illinois State Trooper killed in the line of duty.

A collision on Friday claimed the life of 28-year-old trooper Corey S. Thompsen.

Police said Thompsen died after his motorcycle was struck by a truck in northern Champaign County. The collision happened at County Road 1300 East and Leverett Road in northern Champaign County. Thompsen succumbed to his injuries at Carle Hospital.

“The dangers our officers face can come from the most unexpected places and ways that are sometimes blindsiding and soul crushing,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly during a press conference on Saturday.

Thompsen started out as an intern with ISP and became a trooper five years ago. Kelly said the young trooper’s death hit his fellow officers hard.

“When we lose a public servant, a trooper like this, when we lose a noble knight like Corey Thompson, I really have to ask you all for more than just your prayers and your thoughts.”

Thompsen is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.

The driver of the truck was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.