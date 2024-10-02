© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oct. 2 is the last day to submit This I Believe essays. Click here to submit by 11:59:59 p.m.

Arrests made in shooting death of 10-year-old with ties to Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Tim Shelley
Published October 2, 2024 at 5:15 PM CDT
Torres Lamar Johnson II, 10, was killed in a shooting in South Peoria on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Courtesy TW Parks Colonial Chapel
Torres Lamar Johnson II, 10, was killed in a shooting in South Peoria on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Two people face charges in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old on Sunday evening in Peoria. The child was living with a parent in Peoria at the time, but has another parent in Springfield.

Authorities said Torres Lamar Johnson II died after he was shot in the chest at the CityScape Apartments in South Peoria just after 7:30 p.m.

WCBU reports Maurice D. Sargent, 33, of Peoria was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop at Farmington Road and Sterling Avenue. He faces preliminary charges of first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A 14-year-old boy arrested Wednesday faces attempted armed robbery charges in connection with the case.

Johnson's was the seventh homicide case reported in Peoria in September.

There is a donation fund established to help his family with funeral expenses. Services for Johnson are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Sovereign Grace MB Church, 1505 W. Martin St. in Peoria.
Tags
Illinois Torres Lamar Johnson
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Tim Shelley
Contact Tim at tsshel1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Tim Shelley