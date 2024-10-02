Arrests made in shooting death of 10-year-old with ties to Springfield

Two people face charges in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old on Sunday evening in Peoria. The child was living with a parent in Peoria at the time, but has another parent in Springfield.

Authorities said Torres Lamar Johnson II died after he was shot in the chest at the CityScape Apartments in South Peoria just after 7:30 p.m.

WCBU reports Maurice D. Sargent, 33, of Peoria was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop at Farmington Road and Sterling Avenue. He faces preliminary charges of first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A 14-year-old boy arrested Wednesday faces attempted armed robbery charges in connection with the case.

Johnson's was the seventh homicide case reported in Peoria in September.

There is a donation fund established to help his family with funeral expenses. Services for Johnson are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Sovereign Grace MB Church, 1505 W. Martin St. in Peoria.