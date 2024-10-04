Prosecutors: 10-year-old died from a stray bullet fired during a robbery

The man accused of firing a shot that killed a 10-year-old boy in Peoria on Sunday night will remain in custody until his trial begins.

Judge Katherine Gorman granted a petition filed by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office requesting pretrial detention of Maurice D. Sargent, 33. Sargent is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Torres L. Johnson II.

Prosecutors allege Sargent was involved in a cannabis purchase with two teens at the CityScape Apartments in the 600 block of Romeo B. Garrett Ave. When the teens attempted to rob him, Sargent fired a gun and a stray bullet struck Johnson, an innocent bystander.

Johnson, who has a parent in Springfield, was living with another parent in Peoria when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after 8 p.m.

Sargent, who has a lengthy criminal record, is also charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony. An arraignment has been scheduled for Oct. 31.

He has been sentenced previously in felony cases of residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as other misdemeanors and traffic offenses.

A 14-year-old also is charged with attempted armed robbery in connection with the current case.

Johnson is the Peoria’s seventh homicide victim in September. There is a fund at Busey Bank established to collect donations for his funeral expenses. Services are set for Friday, Oct. 11.