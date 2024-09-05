Statewide: Putting the safety of judges at risk

A public radio analysis shows websites operated by a right-leaning election denier published home addresses of most of the state’s voters, including prosecutors involved in public-corruption cases, prominent Illinois-based actors, Chicago sports luminaries and several billionaires.

They also showed where judges live. That's despite a law protecting their privacy. On this episode, why some say publishing that information is a safety concern.

Also:

* Brady Johnson talks with a researcher who says creating age-friendly communities should be top of mind for planners.

* Skyler Rossi with Harvest Public Media brings us a report on what a recent outbreak of bird flu in dairy cattle means for people drinking raw milk.

* Lyndsay Jones with WGLT has a story on lead service line removal and why it's not moving fast enough for some residents.

* The Side Effects Public Media podcast The Checkup explains how climate change can impact drinking water.

* Jim Meadows reports Illinois and Michigan have laws making it harder for local governments to say no to green energy projects like wind turbines and solar farms.

* Farrah Anderson reports before killing Sonya Massey in her home, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson had a history of credibility issues. That includes arresting a man with no evidence, while an officer in Christian County.

* Tim Shelley interviews author Marc C. Johnson about his book Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate.

* Peter Medlin explains Illinois now requires students learn about Native American history.