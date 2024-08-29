© 2024 NPR Illinois
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Statewide: Remembering Phil Donahue

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:52 AM CDT
Before Oprah, Phil Donahue dominated the daytime television airwaves. After moving his show to Chicago, Donahue used innovative techniques and topical guests to helped lead a national conversation. We look back at his career on this episode of Statewide.

Also:

* A foul tasting liquor has become synonymous with Chicago. We learn the history of Malort.

* Maureen McKinney talks with Angela Cummings, the executive director of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* Kristen Schorsch reports on abortion funds that help pay for women in other states to come here for the procedure running out of money.

* Chip Mitchell explains how activists face a predicament when it comes to protests.

* Peter Medlin has details on schools that are about to lose federal COVID relief funding.

* Jennifer Fuller with Capitol News Illinois brings us findings from an investigation into home schooling.

