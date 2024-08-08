© 2024 NPR Illinois
Statewide: A primer on Illinois government and politics

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM CDT
Illinois map
Google

Illinois a complex state and that's especially true when it comes to government and politics. But there is help. A new edition of Illinois Politics: A Citizens' Guide to Power, Politics and Government is available from the University of Illinois Press. A co-author will join us.

Also:

* Chip Mitchell reports some are worried that protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago could play into Republicans' hands.

* Kristen Schorsch tells us how abortion advocates want to make sure those who patients can get to appointments during the DNC.

* Harvest Public Media brings us details on how agricultural drones are becoming more common.

* Melissa Ellin takes us to a public library where young readers are invited to read out loud to therapy dogs.

* Melissa Mauritsen, a co-author of Illinois Politics, speaks with Charlie Schlenker about government and politics.

* Peter Medlin reports big swaths of northern Illinois have a lack of mental and behavioral health providers for children.

* We'll get details on the efforts to clean up coal ash sites in Illinois and why the process is going slower than many would like.

* Collin Schoop takes us to Washington, one of more than two dozen Illinois towns officially designated "Dementia Friendly."
Tags
Illinois IPRStatewide
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
