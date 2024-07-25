Statewide: A conversation about rural health care

Rural health brings a unique set of challenges. Often, patients have to travel farther for care. It can also be difficult to attract physicians and other health professionals. At the same time, rural hospitals are usually among the largest employers in a region.

Michelle Rathman, CEO of Impact Communications, and Karissa Turner, Board Chair for the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network and CEO Wabash General Hospital in Mt. Carmeltalk about the situation and potential solutions.

Also:

* Jim Meadows reports on the discovered of soil samples more than a century old.

* State Climatologist Trent Ford discusses a recent record-setting tornado outbreak in northern Illinois and how the state is well above its average for twisters this year.

* Peter Medlin tells us about student school board members and how they can help fellow students voices be heard.

* Illinois Olympian Tori Franklin explains her goals for Paris.

Sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson aims his weapon at Sonya Massey on July 6. Moments later, she was shot three times and died at a hospital.

* Farrah Anderson with Illinois Public Media, The Invisible Institute and the Investigative Reporting Workshop has details on a deputy charged with the murder of a Black Springfield woman this month.

* A nonprofit director explains plans to build middle class homes in East St. Louis.

* Kristen Schorsch reports how hospitals are preparing for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.