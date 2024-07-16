Tazewell County GOP delegate seeks party unity beyond Trump for the November election

Republicans in Illinois seem united around former President Donald Trump at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. But that unity hasn't translated into success down the state ballot in recent elections.

Democrats hold super majorities in both chambers in the Illinois legislature. They also occupy the governor's office, all statewide offices and 14 of 17 congressional seats.

Jae C. Hong / AP Workers put up a new sign before the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A GOP delegate from Tazewell County hopes the energy from the Trump campaign will change that.

This is Diane Jordan's first Republican National Convention.

“This place is pure madness in the best way possible,” Jordan said on Tuesday in an interview on WGLT’s Sound Ideas.

Jordan, from Morton, is head of Tazewell County Republican Women, serves as a vice president for the Illinois Federation of Republican Women, works part time for state Rep. Bill Hauter and runs a political consulting business.

Jordan said now it's time for Illinois Republicans to come together.

“Because we are not just voting for Trump as a person. We are voting for the Second Amendment. We are voting for the veterans. We are voting for the military, secure borders, all of those things. We’re not just voting for Trump,” Jordan said. “So we all need to come together and work toward unity.”

courtesy Diane Jordan of Morton poses for a photo with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

A key issue that's divided the national Republican Party this year is abortion. The party has dropped its call for federal abortion restrictions — in favor of Trump's preferred leave-it-to-the-states approach. A sign of Jordan's desire to unite the party, she said she's staying neutral on that issue.

“Of course, everyone is entitled to their beliefs on that one, but my personal beliefs I’m not going to get into,” Jordan said. “But I do believe as Republicans, we can all come to a mutual understanding of it.”

Jordan, 39, said she's not read up much on Project 2025, the conservative plan to transform the federal government. Trump has distanced himself from that platform that was largely crafted by a conservative think tank, but included input from Republicans who would figure to have prominent roles in a second Trump administration.



Vance for veep

Former President Trump's choice of Ohio Sen.r J.D. Vance as a running mate is a sign the patry is looking beyond the 2024 election, said Jordan, and will help energize younger voters.

“They are getting excited and they are understanding what needs to start happening and I’m excited about that,” she said.

Jordan said Vance was one of her preferred choices for Trump running mate and she is unfazed by Vance’s one vocal opposition to Trump.

“I’m absolutely fine with that,” Jordan said. “He can make changes. He’s allowed to have his opinions[(from] eight years ago.”