Statewide: An asylum seeker tells his story

On this episode, we talk with a man named Victor. He's from Venezuela, but fled his home country due to an economic and humanitarian crisis there. He's made his way to Chicago leaving his family behind. He's one of thousands who have migrated to the city in the past year and a half. He tells us what he hopes for the future.

Also:

* We hear more about Chicago's history with migration and the lessons it can teach today.

* Peter Medlin reports on Northern Illinois University faculty experimenting with artificial intelligence.

* More details on a new law in Indiana to scale back diversity initiatives at state colleges and universities.

* Commentator Beth Howard says politicians can learn something from watchin women's college basketball.

* Zach Perez reports as more states make recreational cannabis legal, are today's products more potent?

Gary J. Wege/Izaak Walton League Of America Aerial photo of Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge

* Molly Sweeney tells us about the centennial of a Mississippi River refuge and its legacy.

* Rich Egger tags along with a deer hunter. The sport is not as popular as it once was.

* Lilly O'Halloran with Harvest Public Media tells us about canning and why it's making a comeback.