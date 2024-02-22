Statewide: No more Skittles? Illinois considers banning some common food additives

Illinois could become only the second state to ban some common food additives over health concerns. The additives are found in thousands of food items, from candy to salad dressing. Opponents say these decisions rest with the Food and Drug Administration. But those pushing the ban argue the FDA has been too slow to act. We discuss it on Statewide.

Also:

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Julie Benson of Springfield, who has made it her mission to help the homeless.

* We have details on an analysis showing assault weapon registration remains low across the state.

Yvonne Boose

* Yvonne Boose attended a ceremony marking five years since a deadly Aurora warehouse shooting.

* Lisa Kurian Philip spoke to some high school seniors worried over problems with the federal student aid form.

* Tim Shelley reports on higher costs for Bradley University because the school violated bond covenants.

* Peter Medlin finds out how an initiative to extend the school day to focus on literacy at Rockford elementary schools is working.

* Emily Hays interviews University of Illinois education professor Asif Wilson about recent requirements to teach Asian American history, Black history before enslavement, LGBTQ history and the Holocaust.

* Alex Degman reports on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal.

* A segment on a plan to prohibit some common food additives in Illinois.

* We hear from the ACLU of Illinois, which backs legislation that would allow terminally ill patients the legal right to end their lives with prescription medication.

