This I Believe submission deadline Wednesday, October 4, 11:59 p.m. Click here.

Mississippi River infrastructure needs and climate change | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Lock and dam infrastructure on the Mississippi River is in desperate need of improvements. But some say before that investment is made, studies should be done to determine the effect it has on climate change. We have a report.

Also this morning:

The Illinois House Speaker is introducing legislation allowing legislative staff to unionize.

An investigation finds traffic stops of Black and Latino drivers have increased since a new law to track the data was enacted twenty years ago.

Illinois First Listen
Sean Crawford
