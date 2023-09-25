© 2023 NPR Illinois
9/21 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is back on the air at low power. Seeking funding for new transmitter. Click here for more information.

Some say efforts to protect Venezuelan immigrants should lead to more measures | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Some say efforts to protect Venezuelan immigrants should lead to more measures
  • Research shows midwives can be an additional measure to prevent more pregnant people from dying
  • Decatur Public Schools want structural engineers to inspect all of its schools
  • Former Quincy Mayor says he'll run for the Illinois House
  • Springfield Clinic's Chief Brand and Advocacy Officer, Zach Kerker, discusses its continued struggles with Blue Cross Blue Shield
